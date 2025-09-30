Shell starts up Victory-GLA gas tieback West of Shetland

A single subsea production well is connected to the Greater Laggan Area pipeline system and transported to the onshore Shetland Gas Plant.

From there, the gas heads through the Shetland Island Regional Gas Export pipeline southeast through the North Sea to the terminal at St Fergus, north of Aberdeen, where it will enter the UK gas grid.

Shell took FID on the project in January 2024. At peak, Victory should deliver about 150 MMcf/d, with most of the field’s recoverable gas expected to be produced by the end of the decade.

The field will be transferred to Adura, the new UK offshore E&P joint venture that will be owned 50% by Shell and 50% by Equinor (50%). Assuming regulatory approvals come through, the new venture should be in place by the end of 2025.