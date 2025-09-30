Shell starts up Victory-GLA gas tieback West of Shetland

The single-well subsea development, approved early in 2024, will produce up to 150,000 MMcf/d of gas.
Sept. 30, 2025
Courtesy Corallian Energy's Victory Field Development Environmental Statement, July 2022
Map of Offshore Victory Field Development

Shell UK has produced first gas from the Victory Field, 47 km northwest of the Shetland Islands.

Courtesy Prax Group
onshore Shetland Gas Plant

In June 2024, the Prax Group announced the signing of an agreement to acquire TotalEnergies’ interests in the Greater Laggan Area fields and the onshore Shetland Gas Plant (pictured), as well as its interests in several nearby exploration licenses. 

A single subsea production well is connected to the Greater Laggan Area pipeline system and transported to the onshore Shetland Gas Plant.

From there, the gas heads through the Shetland Island Regional Gas Export pipeline southeast through the North Sea to the terminal at St Fergus, north of Aberdeen, where it will enter the UK gas grid. 

Shell took FID on the project in January 2024. At peak, Victory should deliver about 150 MMcf/d, with most of the field’s recoverable gas expected to be produced by the end of the decade.

The field will be transferred to Adura, the new UK offshore E&P joint venture that will be owned 50% by Shell and 50% by Equinor (50%). Assuming regulatory approvals come through, the new venture should be in place by the end of 2025.

ID 193294057 © Arild Lilleboe | Dreamstime.com
North Sea outlook: Activity gap between Norway and UK set to grow
Out to 2030, Norway is expected to attract $43 billion in E&P investment, while the UK is expected to bring in $11.3 billion.
July 8, 2025
