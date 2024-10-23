  • Subscribe
    1. Production

    Maari workover offshore New Zealand brings production gain

    Oct. 23, 2024
    The OMV-led joint venture raised oil production from the Maari field offshore New Zealand by 18% during the third quarter.
    Courtesy Cue Energy's "Activities Report Quarter ended 30 September 2024"
    Maari field offshore New Zealand

    The OMV-led joint venture raised oil production from the Maari field offshore New Zealand by 18% during the third quarter, said partner Cue Energy in a results update.

    This followed repairs to and reinstatement of the MR8 and MR10 production wells.

    Results from a workover to the MR6a well, designed to suspend the existing production zone and perforate the Matapo and Kap100 reservoirs, have been promising so far.

    OMV has also submitted an application for an extension of the surrounding PMP 381060 license to the New Zealand government. The partners are assessing new projects to enhance production, cut costs and reduce CO2 emissions.

