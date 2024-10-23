Maari workover offshore New Zealand brings production gain
Oct. 23, 2024
Related To: Cue Energy
The OMV-led joint venture raised oil production from the Maari field offshore New Zealand by 18% during the third quarter, said partner Cue Energy in a results update.
This followed repairs to and reinstatement of the MR8 and MR10 production wells.
Results from a workover to the MR6a well, designed to suspend the existing production zone and perforate the Matapo and Kap100 reservoirs, have been promising so far.
OMV has also submitted an application for an extension of the surrounding PMP 381060 license to the New Zealand government. The partners are assessing new projects to enhance production, cut costs and reduce CO2 emissions.