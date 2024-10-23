Maari workover offshore New Zealand brings production gain

The OMV-led joint venture raised oil production from the Maari field offshore New Zealand by 18% during the third quarter, said partner Cue Energy in a results update.

This followed repairs to and reinstatement of the MR8 and MR10 production wells.

Results from a workover to the MR6a well, designed to suspend the existing production zone and perforate the Matapo and Kap100 reservoirs, have been promising so far.