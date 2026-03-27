Vallourec books multiple orders for pipes, connections for drilling programs offshore Indonesia

Applications range from deepwater wells to bp’s carbon capture and storage development in Papua Barat.
Related To: 
March 27, 2026
Courtesy Vallourec
Vallourec OCTG

Vallourec has scooped a series of orders from various operators offshore Indonesia.

Earlier this month, bp Berau asked the company to supply premium corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) pipes and VAM connections for the Tangguh development in Papua Barat province. This is Indonesia’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

In addition, Vallourec will provide its VAM Field and tubular management services, with technical support from supply and installation through operational supervision.

Earlier this week, the company revealed that it also signed two contracts in February for 14,000 tons of OCTG products, the latest in a series of five contracts awarded recently by different operators in Indonesia, with the projects located mainly in deepwater. 

In total, Vallourec will supply about 36,000 t of premium pipes and connections, including VAM 21, to support about 140 wells in the region.

All the pipes will be heat treated and threaded at the company’s local subsidiary PTCT.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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