Shell commissions Vallourec for drillpipes for Orca Field offshore Brazil

Vallourec expects to supply up to 15,000 t of pipes, connections and other services for the 10 planned wells.
Jan. 14, 2026
Vallourec has secured a contract with Shell to supply seamless pipes and VAM premium connections for Shell’s offshore Brazil wells.

Shell has asked Vallourec to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and services for the deepwater Orca (ex-Gato do Mato) project offshore Brazil.

Development drilling is due to start in April 2027. The current plan calls for 10 wells, involving an estimated 12,000-15,000 t of drillpipes.

Vallourec’s full workscope covers seamless pipes and VAM premium connections for the wells, ranging in diameters from 4.5 inches to 18 inches, with both carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated components.

The company will also perform desk engineering, material scoordination, rig preparation, offshore supervision and rig return repairs, both offshore and onshore.

Last month, Shell contracted the VALARIS DS-8 drillship for an 800-day program offshore Brazil that looks set to start in first-quarter 2027. Valaris will provide drilling services on the Orca project.

Sept. 12, 2025

