Petrobras selects Vallourec for $1B offshore OCTG supply

Vallourec has been awarded a multi-year contract by Petrobras valued at up to $1 billion to supply offshore oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from 2026 to 2029, including seamless pipes and premium connections.
Sept. 12, 2025
Courtesy Vallourec LinkedIn
Vallourec has been awarded a multi-year contract by Petrobras to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for offshore wells from 2026 to 2029. The agreement, valued at up to $1 billion, is the largest Petrobras has issued since adopting an open tender process, Vallourec reported Sept. 11.

The scope includes seamless pipes and VAM premium connections ranging from 4.5” to 18”, covering both carbon and stainless-steel tubulars. Vallourec will also provide engineering support, material coordination and rig-site services to support offshore operations.

The contract strengthens Vallourec’s position in Brazil’s offshore supply chain and reflects its continued role in supporting Petrobras’ well construction and integrity programs.

