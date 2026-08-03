Shearwater awarded second Bonaparte Basin carbon storage survey

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract to conduct a 3D seismic survey for an undisclosed client evaluating carbon storage opportunities in the Bonaparte Basin offshore northern Australia.

The survey will support appraisal of the basin's carbon capture and storage (CCS) potential, with the acquired geophysical data helping to identify future CO 2 injection well locations. The dataset will also serve as a baseline survey for future 4D seismic monitoring designed to track the movement and containment of stored CO 2 over time.

Shearwater's seismic vessel SW Bly (formerly Polarcus Amani) is scheduled to begin the 50-day campaign later this quarter.

The award marks Shearwater's second CCS-focused survey in the Bonaparte Basin following a similar campaign in 2024, underscoring growing industry interest in the region as a potential hub for large-scale offshore carbon storage projects.

The Bonaparte Basin has emerged as one of Australia's most prospective regions for offshore carbon storage due to its extensive sedimentary formations and proximity to major industrial emissions sources in northern Australia and Asia.