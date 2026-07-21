Fugro secures survey work for Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan pipeline developments

Fugro will perform wide-ranging survey services for the future Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan projects in the Timor Sea.

Woodside operates Greater Sunrise, a proposed development of the offshore Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields, located 450 km northwest of Darwin and 150 km south of Timor-Leste.

Santos recently ended production from Bayu Undan, but plans to repurpose some of the offshore infrastructure for a carbon capture and storage initiative.

Fugro’s site characterization program, which will support planning and development of offshore energy infrastructure for both projects, will involve geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys.

Some will be over deepwater areas exceeding 3,000 m in places.

The resulting seabed/geotechnical insights will support pipeline routing, engineering design, geohazard assessment and safety of offshore operations. Fugro plans to provide real-time support for the AUV activities from its remote operations centers.