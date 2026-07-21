Fugro secures survey work for Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan pipeline developments

Fugro will conduct geophysical, seismic and AUV surveys across deepwater areas of the Timor Sea to provide seabed data for pipeline routing, engineering design and geohazard assessment for the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan developments.
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July 21, 2026
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Under the contract, Fugro will undertake an extensive offshore site characterisation programme, including geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys across a challenging offshore environment.

Why this news matters:

  • The surveys represent a key early step in advancing two strategically important Timor Sea projects, supplying the seabed and geotechnical data needed to support future pipeline and infrastructure decisions.

  • The work links two major regional energy initiatives—a proposed gas development at Greater Sunrise and Santos' plan to repurpose Bayu Undan infrastructure for carbon capture and storage—highlighting continued investment in both conventional and lower-carbon offshore energy projects.

Fugro will perform wide-ranging survey services for the future Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan projects in the Timor Sea.

Woodside operates Greater Sunrise, a proposed development of the offshore Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields, located 450 km northwest of Darwin and 150 km south of Timor-Leste.

Santos recently ended production from Bayu Undan, but plans to repurpose some of the offshore infrastructure for a carbon capture and storage initiative.

Fugro’s site characterization program, which will support planning and development of offshore energy infrastructure for both projects, will involve geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys.

Some will be over deepwater areas exceeding 3,000 m in places.

The resulting seabed/geotechnical insights will support pipeline routing, engineering design, geohazard assessment and safety of offshore operations. Fugro plans to provide real-time support for the AUV activities from its remote operations centers.

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The company’s regional data centers in Kuala Lumpur and Perth will conduct processing to support decisions as the project planning progresses.

Mobilization/planning will start during the current quarter of 2026, with offshore survey operations set to begin during the fourth quarter. The offshore campaign should last about three months.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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