Amplitude Energy prepares to receive Transocean rig for up to three wells offshore Australia
Amplitude Energy expects the Transocean Equinox semisub rig to be available shortly to drill the Juliet exploration well and Annie development well in the Otway Basin offshore southeast Australia. Any gas discovery could support the company's East Coast Supply Project (ECSP), according to the company's latest quarterly report.
A decision on whether to add the Nestor exploration well will be taken following Juliet, which should spud in late July or early August.
In May, Amplitude Energy agreed to acquire from Beach Energy a 50% interest in the VIC/L35 permit offshore Victoria, containing the Artisan gas field discovery. Last month Beach completed the Artisan development well, and the operation included a successful flow test.
Exploration success at Juliet and/or Nestor could provide synergies for a joint development with Artisan.
Patricia Baleen restart project
Amplitude has finished the SELECT phase for the Patricia Baleen Restart Project in the Gippsland Basin, which addressed commercialization of the Patricia Baleen Field in VIC/RL16.
The team evaluated multiple development options for the Patricia and Baleen wells, and SGH Energy’s Longtom wells (under a technical services agreement with SGH).
Now the focus is on determining the lowest-cost option to restart production from existing Patricia Baleen wells, while also preserving Longtom as a backfill option, before progressing to the FEED phase.
Amplitude has applied to NOPTA for a production license for the Patricia Baleen Field, involving a conversion of the existing Retention License. Once granted, Amplitude plans to apply for a Combination Certificate with the Sole Field.