Amplitude Energy prepares to receive Transocean rig for up to three wells offshore Australia

The Juliet well could support future gas supplies as Amplitude targets first production from its East Coast Supply Project in 2028.
July 17, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy Songa Offshore
Transocean Equinox rig

The Transocean Equinox semisubmersible drilling rig is expected to drill the Juliet exploration well and Annie development well in the Otway Basin offshore southeast Australia.

Why this news matters

  • The Juliet exploration well is the next potential source of gas supply for Amplitude's East Coast Supply Project, with any discovery potentially supporting future development offshore southeast Australia.

  • Amplitude is nearing key drilling and development milestones across the Otway and Gippsland basins, advancing projects that could contribute to Australia's future domestic gas supply.

Amplitude Energy expects the Transocean Equinox semisub rig to be available shortly to drill the Juliet exploration well and Annie development well in the Otway Basin offshore southeast Australia. Any gas discovery could support the company's East Coast Supply Project (ECSP), according to the company's latest quarterly report.

A decision on whether to add the Nestor exploration well will be taken following Juliet, which should spud in late July or early August.

Courtesy Amplitude Energy's investor presentation May 2026
ECSP activity and infrastructure overview

ECSP is on track for first gas in 2028.

Front-end engineering design (FEED) has finished for the subsea development phase of ECSP, with first gas targeted in 2028.

In May, Amplitude Energy agreed to acquire from Beach Energy a 50% interest in the VIC/L35 permit offshore Victoria, containing the Artisan gas field discovery. Last month Beach completed the Artisan development well, and the operation included a successful flow test.

Exploration success at Juliet and/or Nestor could provide synergies for a joint development with Artisan.

Patricia Baleen restart project

Amplitude has finished the SELECT phase for the Patricia Baleen Restart Project in the Gippsland Basin, which addressed commercialization of the Patricia Baleen Field in VIC/RL16.

The team evaluated multiple development options for the Patricia and Baleen wells, and SGH Energy’s Longtom wells (under a technical services agreement with SGH).

Now the focus is on determining the lowest-cost option to restart production from existing Patricia Baleen wells, while also preserving Longtom as a backfill option, before progressing to the FEED phase.

Amplitude has applied to NOPTA for a production license for the Patricia Baleen Field, involving a conversion of the existing Retention License. Once granted, Amplitude plans to apply for a Combination Certificate with the Sole Field.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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