Amplitude Energy prepares to receive Transocean rig for up to three wells offshore Australia

Front-end engineering design (FEED) has finished for the subsea development phase of ECSP, with first gas targeted in 2028.

In May, Amplitude Energy agreed to acquire from Beach Energy a 50% interest in the VIC/L35 permit offshore Victoria, containing the Artisan gas field discovery. Last month Beach completed the Artisan development well, and the operation included a successful flow test.

Exploration success at Juliet and/or Nestor could provide synergies for a joint development with Artisan.

Patricia Baleen restart project

Amplitude has finished the SELECT phase for the Patricia Baleen Restart Project in the Gippsland Basin, which addressed commercialization of the Patricia Baleen Field in VIC/RL16.

The team evaluated multiple development options for the Patricia and Baleen wells, and SGH Energy’s Longtom wells (under a technical services agreement with SGH).

Now the focus is on determining the lowest-cost option to restart production from existing Patricia Baleen wells, while also preserving Longtom as a backfill option, before progressing to the FEED phase.

Amplitude has applied to NOPTA for a production license for the Patricia Baleen Field, involving a conversion of the existing Retention License. Once granted, Amplitude plans to apply for a Combination Certificate with the Sole Field.