Staatsolie seismic survey will investigate Suriname’s near-shore hydrocarbons potential

Staatsolie plans to commission a new seismic survey over Suriname’s shallow offshore area.

This extends from the coastline to halfway between offshore blocks 15, 52 and 58, in a region between the maritime borders with French Guiana and Guyana.

The survey will cover a 52,400-sq-km area, in water depths ranging from 0 m to about 500 m, and it should deliver insight into subsurface structures and the oil and gas potential.

Prior to the start of the campaign, ILACO Suriname will prepare a limited environmental impact assessment, in accordance with the guidelines of the country’s National Environment Authority.