ION to reprocess, acquire new 2D, 3D multi-client data offshore Colombia

ION Geophysical Corp. has entered into a multi-client agreement with Colombia’s National Hydrocarbon Agency, the ANH.

Jan 27th, 2020
The Caribe Colombia reprocessing project is a 2D multi-client program.
The Caribe Colombia reprocessing project is a 2D multi-client program.
(Courtesy ION Geophysical Corp.)

Offshore staff

HOUSTON ION Geophysical Corp. has entered into a multi-client agreement with Colombia’s National Hydrocarbon Agency, the ANH, granting rights to reprocess existing data and acquire new 2D and 3D multi-client programs offshore the country’s Caribbean coast.

In February 2019, the ANH announced a series of reforms to encourage investment in exploration and production, such as a permanent license round and a more attractive tax regime, to boost declining production and increase reserves. The data is intended to enable better understanding of hydrocarbon potential and investment opportunities of underexplored shallow and deepwater offshore blocks on offer.

Joe Gagliardi, senior vice president of ION’s Ventures group, said: “We are continuing to extract maximum value from existing datasets by seamlessly reimaging them into a single volume, tying all available well data and then supplementing with new data where necessary.

“The combination of Colombia’s new permanent license round and improved legislative terms are causing E&P companies to take a second look at Colombia’s offshore frontier. Analysis to date suggests several established petroleum systems offshore that we believe are worth better understanding.”

01/27/2020

More in Geosciences
Map showing the Banda Arc JumpStart region including the BandaSeis 2D multi-client survey.
Geosciences
CGG has completed work on JumpStart multi-client geoscience packages for Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) and the Banda Arc in the Asia/Pacific region.
Jan 16th, 2020
The 3D surveys of the Tannat project are located within the Punta Del Este and Pelotas basins offshore Uruguay.
ION reimaging 3D multi-client data offshore Uruguay
ION Geophysical Corp. has launched Tannat 3D, a multi-client reimaging program offshore Uruguay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gulf of Papua prospectivity study.
Gulf of Papua study reveals more prospective exploration plays
Searcher Seismic has completed its Gulf of Papua prospectivity study offshore Papua New Guinea.
Jan 15th, 2020
The OPL 310 license offshore Nigeria.
Pre-drill survey under way offshore Nigeria
A site survey has started over the OPL 310 license offshore Nigeria, operated by Optimum Petroleum Development Co., in preparation for appraisal drilling.
Jan 10th, 2020
The multi-purpose vessel SW Cook worked continuously on ocean bottom seismic projects in the North Sea throughout the 2019 summer season.
Shearwater, CGG complete seismic vessel agreement
Shearwater GeoServices has completed a transaction with CGG that was first announced last June.
Jan 9th, 2020
The SW Amundsen will conduct the one-month survey over parts of block A5 offshore The Gambia.
Shearwater to acquire shallow-water seismic offshore Gambia
FAR Gambia has awarded Shearwater GeoServices a 3D Isometrix seismic acquisition project offshore The Gambia.
Jan 7th, 2020
The 3D EM vessel Atlantic Guardian.
EMGS details Pemex, Petronas assignments
EMGS has issued a brief update on its latest offshore seismic acquisition programs.
Jan 6th, 2020
Websiteimage Sunset
AGS books 3D OBN seismic survey in the Middle East
Axxis Geo Solutions books 3D ocean bottom node seismic survey in the Middle East.
Dec 31st, 2019
The company uses ocean bottom node technologies to collect geophysical data on the seabed for oil and gas companies during field development and production phases.
Fugro moves closer to selling Seabed Geosolutions
Fugro has agreed to acquire CGG’s 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions thereby terminating the two companies’ joint venture agreement.
Dec 30th, 2019
The ZXPLR crew is led by the node handling vessel REM Saltire.
Magseis Fairfield books two deepwater Gulf of Mexico OBN projects
Magseis Fairfield has won two consecutive deepwater ocean bottom node projects in the Gulf of Mexico by an undisclosed repeat customer.
Dec 27th, 2019
Polarcus1226
Polarcus secures XArray survey offshore Asia/Pacific
Polarcus Ltd. has booked an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia/Pacific region.
Dec 26th, 2019
Map showing area of the Nigeria multibeam and seafloor sampling study.
Multi-client multibeam, seafloor sampling study under way offshore Nigeria
TGS and its joint venture partner PetroData have started Nigeria’s first regional multi-client multibeam and seafloor sampling study.
Dec 20th, 2019
The multi-purpose vessel SW Vespucci will employ a Flexisource triple source in combination with Qmarine towed streamer and ocean bottom nodes.
Repsol commissions dual-purpose seismic survey offshore Malaysia
Repsol has contracted Shearwater GeoServices to acquire a hybrid node/towed streamer seismic survey offshore Peninsular Malaysia.
Dec 18th, 2019
Outline of the multibeam and coring program in the Campos and Santos basins offshore Brazil.
TGS completes SeepHunter campaign offshore Brazil
TGS has completed a new multibeam and coring program covering more than 213,0000 sq km (82,240 sq mi) in the Campos and Santos basins offshore Brazil.
Dec 18th, 2019