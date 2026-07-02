ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy affirm commitment to offshore Cyprus gas development
Why this news matters:
- The commercial discovery declaration moves the Glaucus and Pegasus gas fields from exploration success toward potential development and production.
- Progress in Block 10 could strengthen Cyprus’ position as an emerging natural gas producer in the Eastern Mediterranean.
- The involvement of ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy highlights continued industry interest in advancing large-scale offshore gas projects in the region.
ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy and the government of Cyprus have signed a commercial discovery declaration for the Glaucus and Pegasus gas fields in Block 10 offshore southern Cyprus, along with a collaboration statement.
The declaration is said to be a significant milestone in the development of the country’s offshore resources. It also underlines a commitment to pursue the development of Block 10 and wider opportunities.
All parties will now work to advance regulatory engagement and approvals, and development/production planning to support the next phase of Block 10 activities.
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