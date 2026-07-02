ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy affirm commitment to offshore Cyprus gas development

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy and the government of Cyprus have signed a commercial discovery declaration for the Glaucus and Pegasus gas fields in Block 10 offshore southern Cyprus, along with a collaboration statement.

The declaration is said to be a significant milestone in the development of the country’s offshore resources. It also underlines a commitment to pursue the development of Block 10 and wider opportunities.

All parties will now work to advance regulatory engagement and approvals, and development/production planning to support the next phase of Block 10 activities.