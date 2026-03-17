Worley awarded FEED for Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus

Worley will also support operator Chevron with equipment purchasing for the floating production unit.
Related To: 
March 17, 2026
Courtesy NewMed Energy
Aphrodite field and offshore Cyprus blocks

The Aphrodite natural gas field is located in Block 12 of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus. The field is located 160 km south of Limassol and 30 km northwest of the Leviathan Field, in an area where sea depth is 1,700 meters.

Chevron has appointed Worley to perform front‑end engineering design (FEED) and procurement services for the Aphrodite gas field project offshore southern Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The terms cover FEED engineering for the full field development, including part of the subsea systems, the floating production unit (FPU), export gas pipeline and onshore reception facilities.

Worley, which previously worked on pre-FEED for the project, will also provide procurement services for Chevron Cyprus’ purchase of equipment associated with the FPU and onshore site.

Worley said it would draw on its teams across five countries for the contract, under its Global Integrated Delivery model.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production