Worley awarded FEED for Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus

Chevron has appointed Worley to perform front‑end engineering design (FEED) and procurement services for the Aphrodite gas field project offshore southern Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The terms cover FEED engineering for the full field development, including part of the subsea systems, the floating production unit (FPU), export gas pipeline and onshore reception facilities.

Worley, which previously worked on pre-FEED for the project, will also provide procurement services for Chevron Cyprus’ purchase of equipment associated with the FPU and onshore site.

Worley said it would draw on its teams across five countries for the contract, under its Global Integrated Delivery model.