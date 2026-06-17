Baker Institute launches Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center to support offshore investment and regional collaboration

“The new center will be focused on understanding pathways to unlock greater investment in resource development and infrastructure expansion across the energy landscape in the region,” said Ken Medlock, senior director of the Baker Institute’s Center for Energy Studies, told Offshore. “Given the resource endowments of the East Med, there will be a significant focus on offshore opportunities, as well as the collaborative pathways that can be leveraged for success across countries in the region.”

A key objective is to deepen regional energy markets by supporting infrastructure buildout and encouraging broader participation among governments, operators and investors. The center also plans to work with institutions across the Eastern Mediterranean to produce research aimed at informing policy discussions and industry decision-making.

According to Medlock, the initiative is intended to bring together stakeholders to address commercial and geopolitical challenges while improving overall project outcomes.

“A principal aim is to facilitate a deepening of energy markets through infrastructure investment and market participation,” he said. “The center will work with other institutions in the region to generate research that will inform various dialogues and convenings to elevate critical issues so that decision makers in governments and industry can work toward more efficient, successful, Pareto improving outcomes.”

While the Eastern Mediterranean already has a favorable outlook for offshore oil, gas and energy transition projects, the center is expected to act as a catalyst for further development by providing a platform for multidisciplinary research and knowledge exchange.

“The region’s outlook is promising regardless of this initiative,” Medlock said. “The aim for the East Med Energy Center is to facilitate deep, multi-disciplinary research that serves as a multiplier for the region.”