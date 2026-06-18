MODEC, Eld Energy focus on reducing emissions from future FPSOs

Agreement on SOFC-based power with carbon capture and completion of a major FPSO life extension highlight parallel tracks in emissions reduction and asset longevity.
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June 18, 2026
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Courtesy MODEC
FPSO with mooring equipment and production systems mounted on the hull

MODEC and Eld Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 1.2-MW power system integrated with carbon capture for application on FPSOs.

MODEC has progressed both its decarbonization and asset lifecycle strategies with two recent developments: a new agreement to advance low-emissions power technology for FPSOs and the successful restart of a refurbished production unit offshore West Africa.

MODEC, Eld Energy target SOFC-based power with carbon capture for FPSOs

Earlier this month, MODEC and Norway-based Eld Energy signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 1.2-MW offshore power system integrating solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) with carbon capture, aimed at future zero-emission FPSO applications. 

Under the agreement, Eld Energy will lead design, procurement, construction and testing of the SOFC-based power unit, while MODEC will develop the carbon capture system and FPSO integration. 

The companies plan onshore testing around 2029, followed by long-term demonstration. The initiative builds on ongoing collaboration since 2025, which has scaled SOFC pilots from 40 kW to 120 kW with carbon capture. 

MODEC said the integrated system could provide a pathway to deep emissions reductions in FPSO power generation while maintaining operational reliability.

FPSO resumes production after life extension campaign

MODEC also reported this week that the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien restarted oil production on June 4, following a major life extension and refurbishment program carried out in Dubai. 

Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Baobab Ivoirien MV10
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Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Baobab Ivoirien

FPSO Baobab Ivoirien

The work, executed by MODEC, was designed to extend the vessel’s service life and improve long-term operability. The unit was delivered back to operator CNR International (Côte d’Ivoire) on schedule, with more than 6.7 million man-hours completed without a lost time injury.

After refurbishment, the FPSO was reinstalled, reconnected and commissioned offshore Côte d’Ivoire, marking the start of a new operational phase for the Baobab Field. 

MODEC had previously sold the FPSO to CNR in February 2025 and now continues to provide operations and maintenance services through December 2026.

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About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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