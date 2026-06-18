MODEC, Eld Energy focus on reducing emissions from future FPSOs

MODEC has progressed both its decarbonization and asset lifecycle strategies with two recent developments: a new agreement to advance low-emissions power technology for FPSOs and the successful restart of a refurbished production unit offshore West Africa.

MODEC, Eld Energy target SOFC-based power with carbon capture for FPSOs

Earlier this month, MODEC and Norway-based Eld Energy signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 1.2-MW offshore power system integrating solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) with carbon capture, aimed at future zero-emission FPSO applications.

Under the agreement, Eld Energy will lead design, procurement, construction and testing of the SOFC-based power unit, while MODEC will develop the carbon capture system and FPSO integration.

The companies plan onshore testing around 2029, followed by long-term demonstration. The initiative builds on ongoing collaboration since 2025, which has scaled SOFC pilots from 40 kW to 120 kW with carbon capture.

MODEC said the integrated system could provide a pathway to deep emissions reductions in FPSO power generation while maintaining operational reliability.