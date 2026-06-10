Tullow Oil cleared for further drilling on Jubilee Field offshore Ghana

Ghana’s Minister of Energy has approved Tulllow Oil’s long-term offshore Greater Jubilee Plan of Further Development.

This allows for drilling of up to 20 more wells on the deepwater Jubilee Field once the current development campaign has finished.

Tullow said its planned drilling schedule for this year remains unchanged, with the third of six new wells (J76-P) set to come onstream this week. Logging results revealed strong production rates.

Later this month and during July, the remaining two producers (J77-P and J50-P) should go online, followed by the final well, a water injector, in September.

General uptime performance has remained high in recent months at both the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs, the company added, averaging more than 99%.