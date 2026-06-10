Tullow Oil cleared for further drilling on Jubilee Field offshore Ghana

The current production boosting campaign is drawing to a close.
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June 10, 2026
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Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21

The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21 is installed in about 1,100 m water depth on the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana.

Ghana’s Minister of Energy has approved Tulllow Oil’s long-term offshore Greater Jubilee Plan of Further Development.

This allows for drilling of up to 20 more wells on the deepwater Jubilee Field once the current development campaign has finished.

Tullow said its planned drilling schedule for this year remains unchanged, with the third of six new wells (J76-P) set to come onstream this week. Logging results revealed strong production rates.

Later this month and during July, the remaining two producers (J77-P and J50-P) should go online, followed by the final well, a water injector, in September.

General uptime performance has remained high in recent months at both the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs, the company added, averaging more than 99%.

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FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21
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Tullow, acting on behalf of the joint venture partners, has also entered an agreement to acquire ownership of the TEN FPSO.
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The ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey will help operator Tullow Oil plan future production investments at the deepwater Jubilee and TEN fields.
Aug. 27, 2025
Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21 offshore Ghana
Production from the deepwater Jubilee oil field offshore Ghana was impacted by a higher-than-expected water cut from certain wells during the first half of the year.
Aug. 6, 2025

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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