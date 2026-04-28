Tullow addressing water cut, production management at Jubilee Field offshore Ghana

Tullow Oil and its partners plan to introduce riser-based gas lift next year for the western side of the deepwater Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, according to the company's full-year 2025 report.

This follows a similar measure on the eastern side last year to address higher-than-expected water cut from certain wells, which was impacting riser stability in this area.

Replicating the measure on the western side should provide further support to production rates, the company said.

Tullow has also resolved problems with Jubilee’s seawater lift system that caused cumulative voidage replacement to reach 107% in the second half of 2025.

The company now anticipates improved reservoir pressure management and stabilized production going forward.

This year Tullow expects to bring onstream six new Jubilee wells (five producers and one water injector) with the J74-P and J75-P wells already online.

To further sustain production rates and counter natural declines in reservoir output, waterflood operations are undergoing optimization, which should help maintain reservoir pressure and enhance oil recovery.