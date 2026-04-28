Tullow addressing water cut, production management at Jubilee Field offshore Ghana

Riser-based gas lift now planned at field’s western side following successful implementation on eastern side last year.
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April 28, 2026
Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21

The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21 is installed in about 1,100 m water depth on the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana.

Tullow Oil and its partners plan to introduce riser-based gas lift next year for the western side of the deepwater Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, according to the company's full-year 2025 report.

This follows a similar measure on the eastern side last year to address higher-than-expected water cut from certain wells, which was impacting riser stability in this area.

Replicating the measure on the western side should provide further support to production rates, the company said.

Tullow has also resolved problems with Jubilee’s seawater lift system that caused cumulative voidage replacement to reach 107% in the second half of 2025.

The company now anticipates improved reservoir pressure management and stabilized production going forward.

This year Tullow expects to bring onstream six new Jubilee wells (five producers and one water injector) with the J74-P and J75-P wells already online.

To further sustain production rates and counter natural declines in reservoir output, waterflood operations are undergoing optimization, which should help maintain reservoir pressure and enhance oil recovery.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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