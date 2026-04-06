Valaris secures Brazil drillship extension, expands Suriname collaboration strategy

Valaris has extended its offshore drilling contract with Petrobras in Brazil for over three years, while also forming a partnership with Petronas Suriname and Halliburton to develop offshore assets in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.
Related To: 
April 6, 2026
2 min read
ID 117248039 © Nikkytok | Dreamstime.com
offshore drillship

Valaris has strengthened its offshore position in South America with a multi-year contract extension offshore Brazil and a new strategic collaboration agreement supporting developments in Suriname. 

The company was awarded a 1,064-day contract extension by Petrobras for the ultradeepwater VALARIS DS-4 drillship offshore Brazil. The extension is expected to begin in November 2027 and will continue the rig’s existing program, securing work for the drillship into 2030.

The award is expected to add about $447 million to Valaris’ contract backlog. As part of the agreement, adjustments to the remaining day rate under the current contract will reduce backlog between April 2026 and November 2027 by about $21 million, Valaris reported. 

Separately, Valaris also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ensco UK Drilling Ltd., has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production BV and Halliburton to support the development of Petronas Suriname’s offshore assets. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework covering the full project lifecycle, including early planning, technical integration and continuous improvement initiatives. 

The collaboration combines Valaris’ offshore drilling capabilities and global rig fleet with Petronas Suriname’s basin expertise and Halliburton’s subsurface and well construction technology.

The project is located within the Guyana-Suriname Basin, a region that continues to see strong exploration success and growing development activity, Valaris said. 

Exclusive content:

Courtesy TWMA
RotoMill system deployed on a North Sea offshore drilling rig
Reassessing drilling waste management reveals opportunities to improve safety, reduce logistics exposure and lower total well costs, as demonstrated through offshore case studies...
April 1, 2026
ID 125445692 © Rosaline Napier | Dreamstime.com
drillship offshore Namibia
Africa and the Mediterranean are poised for a significant deepwater exploration year in 2026, with up to 19 high-impact wells planned across Namibia, East Africa and Greece, driven...
March 17, 2026
ID 179970132 © Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime.com
offshore jackup rig in the Persian Gulf of the UAE region
Escalating conflicts involving Iran, Israel and the US have heightened risks for offshore drilling in the Middle East, disrupting logistics, increasing costs and delaying projects...
March 3, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations
Combined cycle power equipment evolving for fixed and floating platforms