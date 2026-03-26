BOEM invites comments on planned hydraulic fracturing of Gilda wells offshore California

BOEM, which considers the plan complete, has initiated the review under the Department of the Interior’s “Alternative Arrangements for NEPA Compliance During a National Energy Emergency,” which was published last April 23.

These procedures require agencies to prepare an environmental impact statement within about 28 days of publishing a notice of intent.

Under the 10-day scoping period, interested parties and potential cooperating agencies are invited to provide feedback. BOEM was also due to hold a virtual public scoping meeting on March 24.

Platform Gilda, which was installed in 1981 and operated by DCOR LLC, produces from multiple geologic formations in the Santa Clara Unit.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the platform had produced about 42.62 MMbbl of oil and 51.7 Bcm of gas, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.