BOEM invites comments on planned hydraulic fracturing of Gilda wells offshore California

The program is due to take place on platform Gilda, part of the Santa Clara Unit offshore Ventura County.
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offshore operations near Ventura, California

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is conducting an environmental review concerning a proposed update to the Santa Clara Unit Development and Production Plan.

This includes the application of hydraulic fracturing on 16 wells at platform Gilda, 8.8 miles offshore Ventura County, California.

Courtesy BOEM
Santa Barbara Channel OCS Operations Map

Platform Gilda produces from multiple geologic formations in the Santa Clara Unit.

BOEM, which considers the plan complete, has initiated the review under the Department of the Interior’s “Alternative Arrangements for NEPA Compliance During a National Energy Emergency,” which was published last April 23.

These procedures require agencies to prepare an environmental impact statement within about 28 days of publishing a notice of intent.

Under the 10-day scoping period, interested parties and potential cooperating agencies are invited to provide feedback. BOEM was also due to hold a virtual public scoping meeting on March 24.

Platform Gilda, which was installed in 1981 and operated by DCOR LLC, produces from multiple geologic formations in the Santa Clara Unit.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the platform had produced about 42.62 MMbbl of oil and 51.7 Bcm of gas, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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