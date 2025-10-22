Leaked documents detail Trump plans to open East and West coasts to offshore drilling

The Trump administration plans to open “whole swaths” of the East and West Coasts to offshore drilling, including areas previously protected for environmental reasons, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle report, written by energy reporter Rachel Nostrant, cited “federal documents” that had been made available and reviewed by the Chronicle.

According to the Chronicle, the documents detail the Trump administration’s proposed oil and gas national program, which sets the agenda for offshore lease sales for the next five years. The plans, pending formal approval, would allow offshore oil drilling along the California coast. It would also allow oil companies to operate along the East Coast for the first time since the 1980s, but it would retain a ban on drilling off of Florida.

In fact, the report indicated that areas of the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina would be exempt from offshore drilling, or lease sales for that purpose.

Leases would be available, however, in the areas around Alaska and up and down both seaboards. The first geographic area scheduled for sale would be the Beaufort Sea, off the coast of northern Alaska, which would be up for consideration next year.