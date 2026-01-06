Sable Offshore receives emergency special permit for Santa Ynez pipeline system segments

The US Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration issued an emergency special permit in late December 2025 for segments 324 and 325 of the interstate Santa Ynez Pipeline System, approving Sable Offshore Corp.'s implementation of enhanced integrity management practices and specifying operational conditions.

Sable Offshore requested the emergency special permit to remediate corrosion at longitudinal seam welds along the 124-mile segments of pipeline.

The emergency special permit pertains to the specified pipeline segments, which make up the Las Flores Pipeline called Line CA-324 and Line CA-325. Line CA-325 can be further divided into two segments: CA-325A and CA-325B. The Las Flores Pipeline is part of the Santa Ynez Pipeline System, an interstate pipeline facility that Sable operates from the Outer Continental Shelf off the coast of Santa Barbara to Kern County, California.