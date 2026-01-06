Sable Offshore receives emergency special permit for Santa Ynez pipeline system segments

In December 2025, Sable Offshore was granted an emergency permit for segments 324 and 325 of the Santa Ynez Pipeline offshore California.
Jan. 6, 2026
Courtesy Sable Offshore Corp.'s Investor Presentation November 2025
Santa Ynez Unit

The Santa Ynez Unit comprises three offshore platforms located in federal waters north of Santa Barbara, California, and wholly owned onshore production treatment facilities. 

The US Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration issued an emergency special permit in late December 2025 for segments 324 and 325 of the interstate Santa Ynez Pipeline System, approving Sable Offshore Corp.'s implementation of enhanced integrity management practices and specifying operational conditions. 

Sable Offshore requested the emergency special permit to remediate corrosion at longitudinal seam welds along the 124-mile segments of pipeline.

The emergency special permit pertains to the specified pipeline segments, which make up the Las Flores Pipeline called Line CA-324 and Line CA-325. Line CA-325 can be further divided into two segments: CA-325A and CA-325B. The Las Flores Pipeline is part of the Santa Ynez Pipeline System, an interstate pipeline facility that Sable operates from the Outer Continental Shelf off the coast of Santa Barbara to Kern County, California.

Courtesy Sable Offshore Corp.
Lines CA-324 and 325 system map

The map depicts the location of Lines CA-324 and CA-325 within the larger Santa Ynez Pipeline System.

Sable Offshore, a company created in 2020, restarted production at the Santa Ynez Unit and began flowing oil production to Las Flores Canyon in May 2025.

During the same time frame, the company completed its anomaly repair program on the onshore Las Flores Pipeline System as specified by the Consent Decree, the governing document for the restart and operations of the Onshore Pipeline.

Later that month, Sable announced it completed hydrotests of all segments of the onshore pipeline, satisfying the final operational condition for the restart of the onshore pipeline.

Sable reported that it flowed about 130,000 bbl of oil from the offshore Platform Harmony into storage at Las Flores Canyon during second-quarter 2025. Subsequently, Sable flowed an additional ~220,000 bbl of oil into storage at Las Flores Canyon as of Aug. 8, 2025. Santa Ynez Unit wells on Platform Harmony continue to produce in line with previously disclosed production rates, the company said.

Courtesy Sable Offshore Corp.'s Investor Presentation November 2025
SYU development

Sable Offshore describes Santa Ynez Unit (SYU) as a massive oil-weighted resource offshore California. SYU construction began in 1976 with Platform Hondo, with first production in 1981, followed by Platform Harmony and Platform Heritage (both online in 1994). Both Harmony and Heritage have dedicated rigs for future development. 

