Equinor finds oil and gas in North Sea's offshore Grant prospect

The oil and gas discovery appears to have sufficient volumes for a future tie-in to the Gullfaks area offshore infrastructure.
Related To: 
Feb. 17, 2026
Courtesy Norwegian Offshore Directorate
Offshore drilling illustration

Equinor and its partners have discovered oil and gas in the "Granat" prospect near Gullfaks, 190 km northwest of Bergen, Norway.

Courtesy Norwegian Offshore Directorate
Map of 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH offshore wells

Wildcat wells 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH were drilled in connection with drilling an oil development well on the Gullfaks Satellites (33/12-N-3 IH) in production licence 152.

Equinor has discovered a small but apparently commercial oil and gas accumulation close to the Gullfaks Field center in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Askeladden semisubmersible drilled wildcat wells 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH on the Grant prospect, in connection with drilling an oil development well for the Gullfaks Satellites (33/12-N-3 IH) project in production license 152.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD), the discovery occurred during drilling of 33/12-N-3 HH in PL 277. This was the first exploration well on the license since it was originally awarded in 2002.

The NOD estimated recoverable volumes at 1.3 MMboe to 3.8 MMboe. Equinor and co-licensees Petoro and OMV are considering a tieback to infrastructure in the Gullfaks area.

The 33/12-N-3 HH wellbore, drilled in 137 m of water, encountered gas in the Tarbert Formation and oil/condensate in the Ness and Etive formations. It was plugged and abandoned after reaching vertical depth of 3,275 m due to hole instability.

Exclusive content:

ID 385330874 © Suksan Phaseeda | Dreamstime.com
offshore rig
Westwood’s latest review of offshore drilling awards and opportunities suggests comebacks for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique, among others.
Feb. 5, 2026
querbeet/470997186/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Offshore expansion continues with investments to exceed $300 billion in 2026
Of that number, some $60 billion will fund offshore wind projects.
Jan. 19, 2026
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing