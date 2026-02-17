Equinor finds oil and gas in North Sea's offshore Grant prospect

Equinor has discovered a small but apparently commercial oil and gas accumulation close to the Gullfaks Field center in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Askeladden semisubmersible drilled wildcat wells 33/12-N-3 HH and 33/12-N-3 GH on the Grant prospect, in connection with drilling an oil development well for the Gullfaks Satellites (33/12-N-3 IH) project in production license 152.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD), the discovery occurred during drilling of 33/12-N-3 HH in PL 277. This was the first exploration well on the license since it was originally awarded in 2002.

The NOD estimated recoverable volumes at 1.3 MMboe to 3.8 MMboe. Equinor and co-licensees Petoro and OMV are considering a tieback to infrastructure in the Gullfaks area.

The 33/12-N-3 HH wellbore, drilled in 137 m of water, encountered gas in the Tarbert Formation and oil/condensate in the Ness and Etive formations. It was plugged and abandoned after reaching vertical depth of 3,275 m due to hole instability.