Beach Energy outlines future offshore Australia drilling tasks for Transocean rig

Beach Energy expects to take delivery later this year of the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible rig, which has been working for multiple operators offshore southeast Australia, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

Last year, the rig undertook multiple tasks for Beach Energy in the offshore Otway Basin. These included drilling the unsuccessful Hercules 1 exploration well and P&A of the White Ibis 1 well.

It is due to return late in the third quarter to perform a well intervention for the company at Thylacine West, followed by drilling and completing the La Bella 2 development well, and completion of the Artisan discovery.

FID on a development could follow later in the year.

The rig will also abandon the Trefoil 1 and Yolla 1 wells for Beach Energy in the Bass Basin.