Transocean rig completes first-phase drilling duties for Beach Energy offshore Victoria

The semisubmersible drilling rig was hired by a consortium of companies for a multi-well/P&A campaign offshore southeast Australia.
Oct. 20, 2025
Photo by Ole Johnny Lade, courtesy of marinetraffic.com
Transocean Equinox offshore rig

Courtesy Beach Energy Ltd.
Otway Basin map

The Transocean Equinox semisub has completed plugging and abandonment (P&A) operations for Beach Energy of the Geographe 1 and Thylacine 1 wells in the Otway Basin offshore Victoria.

However, the Hercules 1 gas exploration well that spudded in mid-September 2025, targeting the Waarre reservoir, was unsuccessful. This well too has since been P&A’d.

Transocean Equinox has since transferred to the Bass Basin for P&A of the White Ibis 1 well. Upon completion, the rig will transfer to another operator before resuming activity for Beach Energy in the second half of next year.

The planned program includes drilling and completion of the La Bella 2 development well, completing the Artisan discovery, a well intervention at Thylacine, and abandonment of the Trefoil 1 and Yolla 1 wells in the Bass basin.

ID 182563684 © Natallia Pershaj | Dreamstime.com
LNG tanker and FLNG terminal in port.
Wood Mackenzie analysts told Offshore there is potential for new exploration activities offshore Indonesia and that year-round shortages of gas in Australia will become increasingly...
July 10, 2025

