Marlim Leste FPSO arrives in Denmark for recycling

MODEC’s FPSO Cidade de Niterói MV18 has reached the ship recycling center in Denmark, after having departed the Marlim Leste oil field in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Petrobras commissioned the company to manage the removal campaign.

The vessel produced first oil from the field in February 2009, with MODEC providing charter and operations and maintenance services for the following 17 years, processing about 159 MMbbl of oil.

The FPSO was designed to process 100,000 bbl/d of crude oil and 124 MMcf/d of gas, with a storage capacity of 1.6 MMbbl.

It will undergo recycling in accordance with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and rules related to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (2009).