CO2 in deepwater Bumerangue find offshore Brazil appears manageable, bp suggests

Laboratory analysis of bp’s recent Bumerangue discovery indicates a 1,000-m hydrocarbon column in the reservoir, with liquids present throughout the column. This, combined with other reservoir properties, suggest a development could be commercial.
Related To: 
Oct. 30, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Valaris/bp
Valaris drillship Bumerangue discovery offshore Brazil

In early August, bp has made what the company believes is its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years, on the deepwater Bumerangue prospect in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

bp has issued more details of its potentially major discovery this August at the deepwater Bumerangue block, in the presalt Santos Basin offshore Brazil. 

Well 1-BP-13-SPS was drilled 404 km offshore in a water depth of 2,372 m, reaching a total depth of 5,855 m. It intersected a reservoir containing good-quality presalt carbonate rock, over an area of more than 300 sq km.

Laboratory and pressure gradient analysis has confirmed a ~1,000-m gross hydrocarbon column, bp said, comprising a ~100-m gross oil column and a ~900-m gross liquids rich gas-condensate column.   

Although the reservoir also contains CO2, this should be manageable, the company added, due to the presence of liquids throughout the full hydrocarbon column and the high-quality rock properties observed to date.

Laboratory testing continues, as does analysis to determine the fluid characteristics, the gas-to-oil and condensate-to-gas ratios, and estimation of in-place volumes.

Plans are underway for future appraisal drilling, which could start early in 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

“Initial results and analysis are extremely encouraging as they indicate a very large hydrocarbon column and a significant volume of liquids in the reservoir," said Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president for Production & Operations. “We are pleased about what we have seen to date, and our confidence in the potential of this field has increased. We have a team in place and are accelerating work on proposed appraisal activities and potential development concepts, which will include the potential for an early production system.”

Bumerangue is one of 12 exploration discoveries for bp this year globally.

Exclusive content:

ID 130723756 © Ranimiro Lotufo Neto | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
This report offers a comprehensive overview of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry in 2025, highlighting exploration successes, technological advancements and strategic developments...
Sept. 12, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Brazil’s upstream exploration gets major Bumerangue boost
Review of global FPSO inventory reveals deployment trends
2025 Offshore Middle East Regional Report
Sponsored
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored