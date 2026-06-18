Eureka to supply backup power module for FPSO Abigail-Joseph

The generator is a tailor-made system incorporating an optimized design for a high-speed engine configuration, developed to meet the operational requirements of offshore production.

Engineering and procurement will be managed from Eureka’s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, and its office in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Manufacturing and assembly will be carried out at the company’s facility in Sørumsand, north of Oslo.

Eureka will also handle commissioning, startup and operational support through its Norway-based service team once the equipment is installed offshore.

The company emphasized the importance of reliable backup power for FPSOs operating far from shore, where maintaining continuous operations is critical.

The Abigail-Joseph FPSO is owned by Yinson Production and leased to First E&P for operations offshore Nigeria. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.