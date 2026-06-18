Eureka to supply backup power module for FPSO Abigail-Joseph

Yinson Production has awarded Eureka a contract to deliver a containerized generator set for offshore Nigeria operations.
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June 18, 2026
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Courtesy Yinson Production
FPSO Abigail-Joseph

Eureka has been awarded a contract by Yinson Production to supply a backup power generator set to the FPSO Abigail-Joseph.

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Eureka has been awarded a contract by Yinson Production to supply a backup power module for the FPSO Abigail-Joseph, according to a company news release.

The scope includes engineering, manufacturing and delivery of a turnkey, containerized generator set that will serve as an essential backup power source onboard the vessel. The FPSO is currently deployed at the Anyala and Madu fields offshore Nigeria.

Courtesy Eureka
Illustration of the back-up power module

Illustration of the backup power module

The generator is a tailor-made system incorporating an optimized design for a high-speed engine configuration, developed to meet the operational requirements of offshore production.

Engineering and procurement will be managed from Eureka’s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, and its office in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Manufacturing and assembly will be carried out at the company’s facility in Sørumsand, north of Oslo.

Eureka will also handle commissioning, startup and operational support through its Norway-based service team once the equipment is installed offshore.

The company emphasized the importance of reliable backup power for FPSOs operating far from shore, where maintaining continuous operations is critical.

The Abigail-Joseph FPSO is owned by Yinson Production and leased to First E&P for operations offshore Nigeria. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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