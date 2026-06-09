Wison’s FPSO machine learning system gets AiP from Bureau Veritas

Wison New Energies has made progress in integrating AI-enabled technologies into FPSO operations.
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Wison’s FPSO machine learning system gets AiP from Bureau Veritas

Wison New Energies has reported that its Smart FPSO Machine Learning System has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

Floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs) are pivotal in offshore oil extraction, especially in remote and deepwater environments, leveraging digital twins, modular...
Dec. 10, 2025

The AiP confirms the system’s compliance with Bureau Veritas’ machine learning requirements, recognizing Wison’s progress in integrating AI-enabled and digital technologies into FPSO operations to support greater efficiency, reliability and safety.

Wison says that this milestone marks an important step in the development of its next-generation AI-driven offshore solutions. As an independent technical review at the concept stage, the AiP helps reduce technology adoption uncertainty and strengthens client confidence in smart systems designed for more reliable and optimized energy production.

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Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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