Wison’s FPSO machine learning system gets AiP from Bureau Veritas

The AiP confirms the system’s compliance with Bureau Veritas’ machine learning requirements, recognizing Wison’s progress in integrating AI-enabled and digital technologies into FPSO operations to support greater efficiency, reliability and safety.

Wison says that this milestone marks an important step in the development of its next-generation AI-driven offshore solutions. As an independent technical review at the concept stage, the AiP helps reduce technology adoption uncertainty and strengthens client confidence in smart systems designed for more reliable and optimized energy production.