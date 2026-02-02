Perenco installs high-voltage power network at TSP platforms offshore Trinidad

Perenco Trinidad & Tobago has completed a program of electrification and modernization of facilities at the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) fields offshore southeast Trinidad.

For the Teak electrification project, the company commissioned a new high-voltage electrical network that extends from the Macarius power hub to Teak Echo, and from there across all Teak satellite platforms via 28 km of subsea electrical cables.

The project also involved installing high-voltage infrastructure on the platforms, including nine new transformers and five new electrical shelters. These, Perenco said, should provider a safer and more efficient operating environment for its offshore teams at the TSP fields, which have been producing for decades.

Perenco became TSP operator in 2016. At the end of 2024, the company expanded its operations in the country through acquiring the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant and Immortelle gas producing assets fields.

In July last year, it also acquired two local Woodside Energy entities, along with their operatorship of the 2(C) and 3(A) production sharing contracts and associated onshore terminal.

Perenco in Trinidad & Tobago currently produces about 100,000 bbl/d.