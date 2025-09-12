Petrobras, bp and key players drive Brazil’s offshore growth in 2025

Petrobras led major operational advancements, including record-breaking production at Búzios and strategic asset divestments, while bp announced a hydrocarbon discovery, and Equinor expanded its exploration portfolio, reflecting a dynamic and competitive offshore sector in Brazil.

The following compilation provides the latest 2025 news from industry players offshore Brazil.

Petrobras

Aug. 1, 2025 – Petrobras signed R$1.2 billion (US$222.6 million) in contracts for two liftboat-type vessels to support platform readiness and maintenance operations in the Sergipe-Alagoas and Rio Grande do Norte-Ceará basins. The vessels, chartered for three years, will aid in the decommissioning of fixed platforms and improve operational efficiency.

Aug. 5, 2025 – Petrobras finalized the divestment of its 100% interest in the Cherne and Bagre fields, located in shallow waters of the Campos Basin, to Perenco Petróleo e Gás do Brasil. Production at both fields had been halted since March 2020. The transfer includes compensation adjustments and offers Perenco the opportunity to resume operations, avoiding decommissioning.

Aug. 15, 2025 – The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, operating in the Búzios Field, reached a production rate of 225,000 bbl/d—setting a new record for Petrobras’ highest output per unit. The platform achieved this milestone three months ahead of schedule and is part of the Búzios 7 development.

Aug. 18, 2025 – Petrobras announced that the Búzios Field surpassed 900,000 bbl/d of oil in total production, marking a new record. The increase was driven by the activation of the fifth well on the Almirante Tamandaré FPSO. The field now operates six production units and is approaching the output levels of the Tupi Field.