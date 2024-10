Yinson Production has sold an 11.8% stake in Yinson Boronia Consortium, an indirect owner of the FPSO Anna Nery, to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) for $49 million.

It follows final acceptance of the FPSO Anna Nery last year. The platform, with a production capacity of 70,000 bbl/d and 142 MMcf/d of gas, began operations for Petrobras in May 2023 on the Marlim field in the Campos Basin.

Yinson retains a controlling interest of 63.2% in the FPSO, which is on charter until 2048.