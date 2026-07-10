Axess devising asset integrity, inspection programs for two Golar FLNGs

Golar LNG has asked Axess Group to perform maintenance build and integrity management activities for two FLNG vessels.

For the MK II FLNG, the scope includes development of an asset hierarchy and asset register, and maintenance/inspection programs, to serve as the basis for long-term asset integrity and operational reliability.

In addition, Axess will provide integrity revalidation services for the Hilli FLNG, supporting its redeployment through RBI revalidation, structural integrity reassessment, and inspection baseline consolidation.

The company will deploy digitally enabled asset integrity management solutions for both programs.

Earlier this year, Axess Group assisted Wison New Energies with preparations and deployment of the Nguya FLNG to the Republic of the Congo.

The support included project management and hookup engineering, the latter performed by a team onboard the FLNG during connection of two tether chains and the riser system.

The scope also covered pre-commissioning and commissioning, onshore and offshore assistance for SSY MagnaDense filling operations, and dismantling/removal of the MLA platform.