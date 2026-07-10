Axess devising asset integrity, inspection programs for two Golar FLNGs

The two vessels will be deployed for the Southern Energy gas-to-LNG development onshore/offshore Argentina.
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July 10, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • As the FLNG sector expands, operators are placing greater emphasis on asset integrity, maintenance planning and digitalized inspection programs to maximize vessel uptime, operational reliability and safety.

  • Axess Group’s work on the MK II and Hilli FLNG units supports both the long-term performance of existing floating LNG infrastructure and the redeployment of assets to new gas developments, a growing trend in the offshore LNG market.

 

Courtesy Golar LNG
Golar FLNG unit

Golar LNG has contracted Axess Group to carry out maintenance build and integrity management activities on the MK II FLNG and Hilli FLNG.

Golar LNG has asked Axess Group to perform maintenance build and integrity management activities for two FLNG vessels.

For the MK II FLNG, the scope includes development of an asset hierarchy and asset register, and maintenance/inspection programs, to serve as the basis for long-term asset integrity and operational reliability.

In addition, Axess will provide integrity revalidation services for the Hilli FLNG, supporting its redeployment through RBI revalidation, structural integrity reassessment, and inspection baseline consolidation.

The company will deploy digitally enabled asset integrity management solutions for both programs.

Earlier this year, Axess Group assisted Wison New Energies with preparations and deployment of the Nguya FLNG to the Republic of the Congo.

The support included project management and hookup engineering, the latter performed by a team onboard the FLNG during connection of two tether chains and the riser system.

The scope also covered pre-commissioning and commissioning, onshore and offshore assistance for SSY MagnaDense filling operations, and dismantling/removal of the MLA platform.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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