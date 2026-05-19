Cable vessels, CTVs and subsea support tonnage expand across offshore energy markets

Royal Boskalis plans to order a new high-capacity cable-lay vessel in response to the growing need for long-distance cable installations for offshore wind and interconnector projects.

Demand is especially strong for high-voltage direct current cable-laying capability.

The new CLV, which should enter service in 2029, will be equipped with two 12,000-t cable carousels, including a concentric carousel.

Its layout will be optimized for installation of longer, continuous cable sections, reducing the volume of cost-intensive offshore joints and supporting enhancing long-term cable integrity, the company said.

Over the past 15 years, Boskalis has performed installations for more than 140 subsea cable-related projects. Its current fleet for this market includes three construction lay vessels, a trenching support vessel and other trenching equipment.