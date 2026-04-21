Yellowtail FPSO gets ABS’ vessel sustainability notation

ABS has awarded the ONE GUYANA FPSO, built and operated by SBM Offshore, the SUSTAIN-1 notation.

This confirms that the FPSO complies with the requirements in ABS’ vessel sustainability program, which is developed to help fleets comply with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals initiative.

ONE GUYANA started operations last August at the ExxonMobil-operated Yellowtail Field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Liza Unity was the first FPSO on the block to secure the ABS SUSTAIN-1 and SUSTAIN-2 notations.

The updated ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations addresses topside functions on offshore assets such as emissions and discharge.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil Guyana completed a transaction to acquire full ownership from SBM Offshore of the ONE GUYANA FPSO for about $2.32 billion.