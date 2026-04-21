Yellowtail FPSO gets ABS’ vessel sustainability notation

This confirms that the design and operation meet sustainability requirements developed for compliance with UN goals.
Related To: 
April 21, 2026
Courtesy SBM Offshore
ONE GUYANA FPSO

The ONE GUYANA FPSO is owned by ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. and operated by SBM Offshore.

ABS has awarded the ONE GUYANA FPSO, built and operated by SBM Offshore, the SUSTAIN-1 notation.

This confirms that the FPSO complies with the requirements in ABS’ vessel sustainability program, which is developed to help fleets comply with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals initiative.

ONE GUYANA started operations last August at the ExxonMobil-operated Yellowtail Field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Liza Unity was the first FPSO on the block to secure the ABS SUSTAIN-1 and SUSTAIN-2 notations.

The updated ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations addresses topside functions on offshore assets such as emissions and discharge.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil Guyana completed a transaction to acquire full ownership from SBM Offshore of the ONE GUYANA FPSO for about $2.32 billion.

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Courtesy SBM Offshore
FPSO ONE GUYANA
'The market outlook for deepwater FPSOs is promising,' Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore's chief business officer, tells Offshore.
May 14, 2025

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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