ExxonMobil takes ownership of Yellowtail FPSO

The FPSO ONE GUYANA started operations last August under a lease arrangement with supplier SBM Offshore.
Feb. 5, 2026
ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the transaction for the purchase of FPSO ONE GUYANA from SBM Offshore, ahead of the original maximum lease term. 

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed a transaction to acquire full ownership from SBM Offshore of the FPSO ONE GUYANA for about $2.32 billion.

The platform has been in service over the Yellowtail Field in the Stabroek Block, 200 km offshore Guyana, since August last year.

SBM said it has used the proceeds from the sale primarily to repay in full the $1.74 billion project financing.

FPSO ONE GUYANA will remain on duty under the two companies’ integrated operations and maintenance model.

It was designed to produce initially 250,000 bbl/d of oil on average, with associated gas treatment capacity of 450 MMcf/d, water injection capacity of 300,000 bbl/d, and storage for up to 2 MMbbl of crude oil.

