ExxonMobil takes ownership of Yellowtail FPSO

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed a transaction to acquire full ownership from SBM Offshore of the FPSO ONE GUYANA for about $2.32 billion.

The platform has been in service over the Yellowtail Field in the Stabroek Block, 200 km offshore Guyana, since August last year.

SBM said it has used the proceeds from the sale primarily to repay in full the $1.74 billion project financing.

FPSO ONE GUYANA will remain on duty under the two companies’ integrated operations and maintenance model.

It was designed to produce initially 250,000 bbl/d of oil on average, with associated gas treatment capacity of 450 MMcf/d, water injection capacity of 300,000 bbl/d, and storage for up to 2 MMbbl of crude oil.