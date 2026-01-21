Samos Energy, FPSO Ventures set to own, operate Bualuang FSO offshore Thailand

Investment group Samos Energy has agreed to acquire the FSO Suksan Salamander from Altera Infrastructure Group.

At present, the vessel is working for Medco Energi Thailand on the Bualuang oil field offshore Thailand.

Once Altera has completed delivery of the FSO, Samos’ partner FPSO Ventures will assume responsibility for the vessel’s current operations and maintenance contract. Samos will take ownership of Suksan Salamander and its associated bareboat charter contract.

Samos currently owns three floating production units operating in Southeast Asia, all acquired from BlackRock in 2023. The FPSOs Jasmine Venture M7 and Lewek EMAS work respectively for Valeura Energy at the Jasmine Field offshore Thailand and the Chim Sao Field offshore Vietnam.

A MOPU is on duty for Petronas in the West Desaru Block PM4 offshore Peninsular Malaysia. All vessels operate on bareboat charters.

Samos has been negotiating new equity and debt facilities to support expansion of its offshore production fleet.

At Bualang, the double-hulled Suksan Salamander provides a crude storage capacity of about 470,000 bbl, with a production handling capacity of 20,000 bbl/d and offloading at 20,000 bbl/hour.