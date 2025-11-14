United Oil & Gas confirms vessel contract for offshore Jamaica coring, geochemical survey

TDI-Brooks International's R/V Gyre vessel should start collecting samples next month for the survey over the Walton Morant license, which should determine the potential for a working petroleum system.
The Gyre research/survey vessel will perform the planned piston coring and surface geochemical program on the Walton Morant license offshore Jamaica.

United Oil & Gas (UOG) has signed a contract with TDI-Brooks International for an initial exploration program over the Walton Morant license offshore southern Jamaica.

This follows the partners' memorandum of understanding that was announced last month.

TDI-Brooks’ R/V Gyre vessel should arrive in mid-late December for the piston coring and surface geochemical program.

This will involve collecting 40 to 60 seabed cores from the Walton and Morant basins, along with bathymetric, multibeam and heat-flow surveys.

The program is designed to confirm the presence of thermogenic hydrocarbons, and to enhance basin modeling and definition of prospects including Colibri and Oriole.

Collected data will undergo analysis for geochemical and thermal signatures, with UOG aiming to prove the presence of a working petroleum system offshore Jamaica.

Operations could last for up to three weeks. The company expects to receive the initial results early next year; the technical de-risking exercise will support ongoing farm-out discussions for the license.

Despite the damage from the recent infrastructure, port infrastructure remains operational, UOG added. The company is coordinating inspection and readiness procedures with the Jamaican authorities.

United Oil & Gas' video presentation on the Walton Morant license offshore Jamaica

Source: United Oil & Gas YouTube; Video published Feb. 8, 2024.

