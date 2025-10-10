United Oil & Gas provisionally lines up TDI Brooks vessel for survey offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding arrangement with TDI Brooks International to provide a survey vessel for a coring and surface geochemical program offshore Jamaica.

Mobilization would take place during the current quarter, with the vessel transiting from another project offshore Trinidad. It will involve collecting 40-60 seabed cores over the Walton and Morant Basin in United’s Walton-Morant license offshore southern Jamaica, alongside bathymetric, multi-beam and heat-flow surveys.

“With a short operational window and high regional demand for vessels, it was essential we moved now to secure capacity.” —Brian Larkin, CEO, United Oil & Gas

The data will undergo analysis for geochemical and thermal signatures to determine the presence of thermogenic hydrocarbons, assess source rock maturity and to refine United’s basin modeling.

The company hopes to use the results (due by first-quarter 2026) to improve definition of offshore prospects, including Colibri and Oriole, and the associated likelihood of future exploration drilling successes.