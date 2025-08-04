Petrobras issues long-haul contracts to two offshore vessel operators

Two Norwegian vessel operators have secured four-year support contracts from Petrobras for projects offshore Brazil.
Aug. 4, 2025
Solstad Maritime has inked a contract award with end-client Petrobras for the Normand Commander CSV.

Solstad Offshore will provide the construction support vessel Normand Commander under a bareboat charter from Solstad Maritime. The $108-million contract (excluding ROV services) is due to start in first-quarter 2026.

DOF will supply the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Skandi Fluminense, a 2007 Brazilian-built ship with 211-t bollard pull, and Skandi Lifter, a foreign-flagged 250t AHTS built in 2009.

Skandi Fluminense will start operations for Petrobras next January, followed a month later by Skandi Lifter, which will be reflagged to the Brazilian flag for the duration of the contract. DOF estimates the combined value of its contracts at more than $220 milllion.

These awards follow the same competitive AHTS tender process that led to contracts for Skandi Logger, Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty and Skandi Urca.

