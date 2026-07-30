Subsea7 starts Monument tieback installation campaign in US Gulf

A new installation campaign is under way in the US Gulf of Mexico for Beacon Energy's Monument development as Subsea7 continues work on major offshore projects spanning the Gulf, Brazil, Norway and European offshore wind markets, according to Subsea7's latest results statement.
Monument installation work advances in US Gulf
Subsea7’s Seven Seas construction vessel has begun installing the umbilical for the Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico, operated by Beacon Energy.
Monument is a two-well subsea tieback to the Shenandoah floating production platform. The vessel previously completed a flexible flowline installation program for the Laser Shark project.
Santos Basin developments keep Brazil fleet busy
Elsewhere, the Seven Oceans and Seven Merlin vessels have been active at the Petrobras-led Búzios 8 and Mero 4 projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.
Norway installation campaigns continue
Offshore Norway, vessels Seven Vega, Seven Arctic, Seven Navica and Seven Oceanic have been occupied with pipelay and umbilical installation at the Yggdrasil, Irpa, Fenris, Bestla and Fram Sør projects.
Offshore wind activity remains strong
As for offshore wind, Seaway7’s Seaway Ventus vessel installed 26 monopiles during the second quarter at the East Anglia THREE development in the southern UK North Sea, while Seaway Strashnov installed monopiles offshore France.
The cablelay vessels Seaway Aimery and Seaway Phoenix both underwent class renewals before working on Hornsea 3 and East Anglia THREE, supported by Seaway Moxie.
Lastly, Seaway Alfa Lift has installed transition pieces at Inch Cape, again in UK waters.