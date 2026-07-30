Subsea7 starts Monument tieback installation campaign in US Gulf

A new installation campaign is under way in the US Gulf of Mexico for Beacon Energy's Monument development as Subsea7 continues work on major offshore projects spanning the Gulf, Brazil, Norway and European offshore wind markets, according to Subsea7's latest results statement.

Monument installation work advances in US Gulf

Subsea7’s Seven Seas construction vessel has begun installing the umbilical for the Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico, operated by Beacon Energy.

Monument is a two-well subsea tieback to the Shenandoah floating production platform. The vessel previously completed a flexible flowline installation program for the Laser Shark project.