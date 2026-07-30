Subsea7 starts Monument tieback installation campaign in US Gulf

Subsea7 has begun installing the umbilical for Beacon Energy's Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico, while construction vessels continue work on major offshore oil, gas and wind projects in Brazil, Norway, the UK and France.
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July 30, 2026
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Courtesy VesselFinder.com
Seven Seas vessel

During the second quarter, the Seven Seas vessel (pictured) transited to the US where it carried out flexible flowline installation at Laser Shark and began umbilical installation at Monument. 

A new installation campaign is under way in the US Gulf of Mexico for Beacon Energy's Monument development as Subsea7 continues work on major offshore projects spanning the Gulf, Brazil, Norway and European offshore wind markets, according to Subsea7's latest results statement.

Monument installation work advances in US Gulf

Subsea7’s Seven Seas construction vessel has begun installing the umbilical for the Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico, operated by Beacon Energy.

Monument is a two-well subsea tieback to the Shenandoah floating production platform. The vessel previously completed a flexible flowline installation program for the Laser Shark project.

ID 112145659 © Harris Hamdan | Dreamstime.com
A helicopter transports crew to an oil and gas floating production and storage spar in the Gulf of Mexico.
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Santos Basin developments keep Brazil fleet busy

Elsewhere, the Seven Oceans and Seven Merlin vessels have been active at the Petrobras-led Búzios 8 and Mero 4 projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Norway installation campaigns continue

Offshore Norway, vessels Seven Vega, Seven Arctic, Seven Navica and Seven Oceanic have been occupied with pipelay and umbilical installation at the Yggdrasil, Irpa, Fenris, Bestla and Fram Sør projects.

Courtesy Subsea7
Seaway Moxie vessel

Cablelay vessels Seaway Aimery and Seaway Phoenix completed class renewals before working on Hornsea 3 and East Anglia THREE in the UK, supported by Seaway Moxie (pictured).

Offshore wind activity remains strong

As for offshore wind, Seaway7’s Seaway Ventus vessel installed 26 monopiles during the second quarter at the East Anglia THREE development in the southern UK North Sea, while Seaway Strashnov installed monopiles offshore France.

The cablelay vessels Seaway Aimery and Seaway Phoenix both underwent class renewals before working on Hornsea 3 and East Anglia THREE, supported by Seaway Moxie.

Lastly, Seaway Alfa Lift has installed transition pieces at Inch Cape, again in UK waters.

Why this news matters

  • Monument is one of several Gulf of Mexico tieback developments designed to leverage existing production infrastructure, helping operators bring new barrels online more quickly and at lower cost than standalone developments. 
  • Subsea7's global vessel activity illustrates continued demand for subsea installation services across both traditional offshore oil and gas projects and large-scale offshore wind developments.

 

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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