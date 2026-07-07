Equinor issues early awards for four Norwegian subsea tiebacks

Equinor has awarded multiple contracts to five companies for four new subsea projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with a combined value of about NOK6 billion ($610 million) for four subsea projects.

Targeting faster, lower-cost subsea developments

Gunnar Nakken, SVP for projects and subsea on the NCS, said:

“We envisage around 75 subsea developments towards 2035. To realise these resources, we need to develop smaller discoveries faster and at a lower cost than today. This requires significant changes in how we plan and execute subsea projects. Our ambition is to halve both costs and execution time through simpler processes and standardized solutions together with our partners and suppliers.”

Equinor expects the four projects to contribute up to 220 MMboe to its future production.

Chief Procurement Officer Jannicke Nilsson added:

“We are…giving suppliers the opportunity to deliver on several projects at the same time. It is essential to reduce costs, and the response from the industry confirms significant improvement potential.”

Contractors selected for first wave of projects

TechnipFMC will supply subsea production systems for the Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord projects, and it will also install rigid pipelines on the Troll Field. Tenaris will provide the linepipe. OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system for the TWIN development and umbilicals for all the projects. Ocean Installer, which will oversee marine operations, will install and connect the subsea facilities, control cables and flexible pipelines. Finally, NOV will manufacture flexible pipelines for Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime.

Nakken explained: