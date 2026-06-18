BOURBON nets subsea services and platform support work offshore Ghana, the Philippines

The company will deploy a multi-purpose support vessel and a an upgraded anchorhandler for the two campaigns.
June 18, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy BOURBON LinkedIn
MPSV Bourbon Evolution 802

The Bourbon Evolution 802 vessel will deliver inspection, maintenance and repair services on wellheads, cleaning of an FPSO’s mooring chains, survey operations, pipeline installation and X-tree installation offshore Ghana.

BOURBON has secured new subsea and offshore support contracts in West Africa and Southeast Asia, expanding its vessel deployment across deepwater Ghana and shallow-water Philippines operations.

IMR scope on Jubilee Field offshore Ghana

BOURBON has clinched a multi-month subsea services contract with Tullow Oil for operations on the deepwater Jubilee Field offshore Ghana.

The multi-purpose support vessel Bourbon Evolution 802, equipped with two work-class HD ROVs, will perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services on wellheads, cleaning of the FPSO’s mooring chains, survey tasks, pipeline installation and xmas-tree installation.

Philippines program adds methanol-ready AHTS vessel

Last month, BOURBON also secured a three-year services agreement in the Philippines to support Prime Energy Resources Development’s offshore operations.

It is the company’s first contract with Prime and its first program in the region. It was awarded under a commercial partnership with Bahtera Sri Kandi.

Ahead of the deployment of the Bourbon Liberty 237 anchorhandling tug support (AHTS) vessel in August, the unit will be converted to carry methanol for offshore operations.

The full upgrade will include tank conversion, installation of dedicated pumping systems and a nitrogen Inert gas system, and adapted pipelines and protective coatings, following approval by the maritime authorities and ABS.

Bourbon Liberty 237 will support Prime’s shallow-water platform, providing condensate tanker lifting, static towing, AHTS operations and methanol supply to the platform.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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