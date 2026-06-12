Subsea news roundup: Contracts and technology drive deepwater activity

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by bp to deliver a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse Field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The award follows similar contracts for bp’s Kaskida and Tiber developments, all using a standardized subsea boosting system designed to improve execution efficiency and shorten delivery timelines.

The system will include project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing, with subsea boosting intended to enhance production, improve recovery and support longer field life from existing assets.