Subsea news roundup: Contracts and technology drive deepwater activity

Recent subsea announcements point to sustained activity across offshore oil and gas and adjacent sectors, from major deepwater production contracts to vessel upgrades, umbilical services and emerging uncrewed survey systems. The updates reflect ongoing demand for technologies that enhance recovery, support field development and improve operational efficiency.
SLB OneSubsea secures bp Thunder Horse boosting contract
SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by bp to deliver a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse Field in the Gulf of Mexico.
The award follows similar contracts for bp’s Kaskida and Tiber developments, all using a standardized subsea boosting system designed to improve execution efficiency and shorten delivery timelines.
The system will include project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing, with subsea boosting intended to enhance production, improve recovery and support longer field life from existing assets.
Executive Q&A with OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland:
Alleima lands major umbilical tubing order for Indonesia deepwater project
Alleima has secured an approximately SEK 995 million (US$104.9 million) order for advanced umbilical tubing to support Eni's Kutei North Hub Project offshore Indonesia.
Deliveries are scheduled between 2026 and 2030, with the tubing integrated into subsea umbilicals that provide hydraulic control and communication between topsides and subsea infrastructure.
The company will supply SAF 2507 tubing, engineered for high-pressure deepwater environments and designed to withstand extreme seabed conditions while ensuring long-term integrity and corrosion resistance.
KOIL Energy wins subsea umbilical services project using new carousel capacity
KOIL Energy has been awarded a project for subsea umbilical handling, spooling and storage services, requiring deployment of both a newly acquired 3,500‑metric-ton offshore carousel and an existing unit from its fleet.
The work is scheduled for the second half of 2026 and includes long-term storage of the customer’s umbilical system.
The modular carousel is designed for rapid assembly onboard vessels and redeployment to global project sites, supporting the company’s strategy to expand its subsea rental equipment and services business.
TMC to supply compressors for next-generation subsea rock installation vessels
TMC Compressors will deliver marine compressed air systems for two subsea rock installation vessels being built for Van Oord.
Each vessel will receive a complete air system including compressors and dryers.
The vessels are designed with 35,000‑ton loading capacity, DP2 positioning and multi-fuel propulsion systems, supporting offshore infrastructure work including wind projects.
Their design aims to reduce emissions and costs by minimizing transit requirements and improving operational efficiency for long-distance projects.
HydroSurv, BeyonC advance uncrewed USV‑ROV subsea survey system
HydroSurv and BeyonC have finalized an agreement to deploy an integrated uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and ROV system for shallow-water subsea surveys.
The REAV‑60 USV will operate BeyonC’s Syncro ROV to conduct pipeline and cable inspections, targeting improved efficiency, reduced emissions and lower reliance on crewed vessels.
The system incorporates automated positioning, real-time connectivity, and a bespoke launch and recovery system, supporting repeatable, high-resolution surveys as subsea infrastructure expands.
AIS expands hydrostatic testing capability with new pressure vessels
CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has installed four new pressure vessels at its hydrostatic test center to enhance subsea product testing capabilities.
The vessels operate at pressures up to 700 bar and significantly reduce sample loading time, improving efficiency and throughput for validating subsea components under simulated deepwater conditions.
The upgrade supports in-house testing, compliance with industry standards and validation of product performance prior to offshore deployment.
SLB and Vår Energi expand digital collaboration for field development planning
SLB and Vår Energi have expanded their digital collaboration to scale integrated well and field development planning across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
The deployment of the Delfi platform connects subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design and development planning in a cloud-based environment, enabling concurrent workflows and faster decision-making.
The approach has already reduced planning cycle times from months to days and is intended to accelerate time to first oil while supporting development of complex and marginal subsea projects.