Aker BP starts up North Sea Solveig 2 subsea tieback

The project features three new wells that will sustain production from the Solveig Field and maintain throughput capacity on the host Edvard Grieg platform.
Feb. 2, 2026
Courtesy Aker BP
Solveig Phase 2 on stream

Solveig is located about 15 km south of the Edvard Grieg platform and is a subsea development tied back to Edvard Grieg through existing infrastructure. 

Aker BP has brought onstream its Solveig Phase 2 development in the Norwegian North Sea, which was sanctioned in 2022.

Solveig, 15 km south of the Edvard Grieg platform, has been tied back to the facility via existing infrastructure. The Phase 2 development, designed to recover an additional 39 MMboe, comprises three wells drilled into new and existing reservoir segments.

It should help extend plateau production from the Solveig Field.

Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton were responsible for the wells under an existing alliance with Aker BP. TechnipFMC supplied the subsea systems, with Moreld Apply performing modifications on the Edvard Grieg platform to receive the production.

Aker BP operates both Solveig in PL359 and Edvard Grieg in PL338, with partners OMV Norge and Harbour Energy Norge.

