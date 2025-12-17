Chevron contracts TechnipFMC, Subsea7 for Gorgon work offshore Australia

TechnipFMC and Subsea7 will deliver advanced subsea infrastructure for Chevron's Gorgon gas project offshore Western Australia.
Dec. 17, 2025
Courtesy Subsea7
Subsea7's Seven Arctic construction vessel

Subsea7 has been awarded a contract by Chevron Australia that is valued between $150 million and $300 million.

Courtesy Chevron Australia
Gorgon stage 3 subsea arrangement
The Chevron-led Gorgon Stage 3 development, a $1.99-billion, six-well tieback to Barrow Island, will sustain gas production and LNG export capacity from the Greater Gorgon Area...
Dec. 11, 2025

Chevron has contracted Subsea7 to perform a work scope that includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of the subsea equipment and associated infrastructure, in water depths of 1,350 m, for the Gorgon Stage 3 gas-condensate tieback offshore Western Australia.

Subsea7 is managing the project and engineering from its offices in Perth, Australia, with support from other divisions in Kuala Lumpur and Paris.

Subsea7 says the contract is valued between $150 million and $300 million.

Offshore operations should begin in 2028.

Chevron has also asked TechnipFMC to provide Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage 3 project.

It will be the first deployment of the 7-inch version of TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 horizontal subsea trees. In addition, the company will manufacture and supply flexible jumpers designed to boost production rates and deliver flow assurance for the gas.

TechnipFMC says the contract is valued between $75 million and $250 million.

