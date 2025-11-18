OneSubsea wins subsea boosting contract for bp’s Tiber project

SLB OneSubsea says operators are looking for subsea boosting strategies that free up topsides space and reduce power requirements.
Nov. 18, 2025
Courtesy SLB OneSubsea
OneSubsea wins subsea boosting contract for bp’s Tiber project

SLB says that its OneSubsea joint venture has received a contract from bp for its upcoming Tiber project in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Tiber comes in close succession to the award of a sister subsea boosting system for bp’s Kaskida development project.

Both projects — which target prolific Paleogene reserves — leverage the same supplier-led, standardized high-pressure subsea pump system solution, says OneSubsea.

“We are seeing more and more operators adopt subsea boosting strategies that free up topside space and reduce power requirements,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO at SLB OneSubsea. “We look forward to helping bp realize even more value from their Paleogene developments.”

