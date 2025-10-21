McDermott finishes subsea work for Begonia-Pazflor tieback offshore Angola

The subsea development was McDermott’s first offshore job in Angola and involved local fabrication and rigid pipelay/umbilical installations.
Oct. 21, 2025
Courtesy McDermott
McDermott's Amazon vessel

McDermott's Amazon construction vessel

McDermott has completed a wide-ranging work program for TotalEnergies' Begonia Field development in Block 17/06, 150 km offshore Angola.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning represented McDermott's first subsea project in the country.

The company deployed onshore fabrication capabilities in Luanda and various vessels for the offshore installations. The Amazon construction vessel installed more than 40 km of rigid pipelines, while the North Ocean 102 flex-lay vessel managed the subsea umbilical scope.

Begonia’s development involved drilling five subsea wells tied back to the Pazflor FPSO, with first oil produced in July. The facilities should add about 30,000 bbl/d of oil throughput at the FPSO.

Courtesy DNV
DNV subsea operations
Feb. 19, 2025
