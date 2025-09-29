Petrobras orders presalt subsea trees from Baker Hughes

Petrobras has asked Baker Hughes to provide up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services for multiple fields offshore Brazil.

Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras’ presalt standard subsea trees, subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, and topside control cabinets for monitoring and control of subsea equipment from FPSOs.

The subsea systems will support recovery from fields such as Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga, and Petrobras’ more recent presalt field developments such as Mero and Búzios.