Petrobras orders presalt subsea trees from Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes has won an order from Petrobras for up to 50 subsea tree systems for multiple presalt fields offshore Brazil.
Sept. 29, 2025
Baker Hughes' subsea HP/HT tree systems

Baker Hughes' subsea HP/HT tree systems are rated to 10,000-ft (3,048-m) water depths, pressures up to 15,000 psi (1,034 bar) and flowing temperatures from 0°F to 350°F (-18°C to 177°C).

Petrobras has asked Baker Hughes to provide up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services for multiple fields offshore Brazil.

Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras’ presalt standard subsea trees, subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, and topside control cabinets for monitoring and control of subsea equipment from FPSOs.

The subsea systems will support recovery from fields such as Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga, and Petrobras’ more recent presalt field developments such as Mero and Búzios.

Earlier this month, Baker Hughes announced another contract win from Petrobras. This multi-year agreement aims to extend the deployment of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels, supporting optimization of offshore oil and gas production in Brazil’s post-salt and presalt fields.
