Skua subsea well goes online offshore Western Australia

Jadestone Energy’s Skua-11ST development well has increased throughput at the Montara FPSO and should extend operations at the offshore hub by a further year.
Related To: 
Aug. 20, 2025
Courtesy Jadestone Energy
Montara FPSO offshore Australia
Jadestone is the 100% owner and operator of the producing Montara project, located in production licenses AC/L7 and AC/L8 in the Timor Sea, about 630 km offshore Western Australia, in a water depth of 77 m.
Courtesy Jadestone Energy LinkedIn
Skua-11ST well offshore Australia
Jadestone Energy reported the successful flow testing of the Skua-11ST well offshore Australia.

Jadestone Energy expects its recently completed Skua-11ST development well in the Timor Sea to substantially increase production through the Montara FPSO offshore Australia, according to an Aug. 20 company news release.

The FPSO serves as a hub for the Montara, Skua, Swallow and Swift fields in the AC/L7 and AC/L8 licenses. Oil from the fields’ subsea wells heads via flowlines to an unmanned wellhead platform and from there to the FPSO.

Skua-11ST went onstream earlier this month, with initial rates of more than 6,000 bbl/d, later stabilizing at 4,400 bbl/d on a 40% open choke prior ahead of the restart of other Montara area subsea wells.

It was completed with downhole inflow control devices, designed to maximize reservoir sweep and recovery. Over the longer term, this and the other Montara wells will be managed to maximize overall recovery from the Montara Field. 

The increased production should also reduce Montara unit operating costs and extend field life by about a year.

 

Exclusive content:

ID 182563684 © Natallia Pershaj | Dreamstime.com
LNG tanker and FLNG terminal in port.
Wood Mackenzie analysts told Offshore there is potential for new exploration activities offshore Indonesia and that year-round shortages of gas in Australia will become increasingly...
July 10, 2025
Courtesy DNV
DNV subsea operations
This special report highlights technology advances and R&D, case studies and industry expert insights on the latest trends in the subsea sector of the offshore energy industry...
Feb. 19, 2025

Want more subsea content?

Offshore's monthly Subsea Report provides a detailed review of advances in subsea wells, tieback technology, flow assurance methods and challenges in deepwater operations. 

Subscribe to the newsletter (it's FREE).

Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Offshore wind leverages oil and gas expertise for IRM transformation
Year-end 2024, early 2025 subsea contracts ramping up