Skua subsea well goes online offshore Western Australia

Jadestone Energy expects its recently completed Skua-11ST development well in the Timor Sea to substantially increase production through the Montara FPSO offshore Australia, according to an Aug. 20 company news release.

The FPSO serves as a hub for the Montara, Skua, Swallow and Swift fields in the AC/L7 and AC/L8 licenses. Oil from the fields’ subsea wells heads via flowlines to an unmanned wellhead platform and from there to the FPSO.

Skua-11ST went onstream earlier this month, with initial rates of more than 6,000 bbl/d, later stabilizing at 4,400 bbl/d on a 40% open choke prior ahead of the restart of other Montara area subsea wells.

It was completed with downhole inflow control devices, designed to maximize reservoir sweep and recovery. Over the longer term, this and the other Montara wells will be managed to maximize overall recovery from the Montara Field.

The increased production should also reduce Montara unit operating costs and extend field life by about a year.