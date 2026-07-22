Federal agencies create new framework for floating nuclear power platforms

The Marine Minerals Administration (MMA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the safe and responsible development of offshore nuclear energy projects on the US Outer Continental Shelf.

The agreement advances the Trump administration’s “Unleash American Energy” initiative and its goal of quadrupling US nuclear capacity by 2050.

Offshore nuclear facilities—primarily floating platforms or barges powered by advanced small modular reactors (SMRs)—offer compelling benefits that go well beyond simply avoiding onshore land-use conflicts, the agencies say. Experts highlight their potential to strengthen energy security, accelerate deployment, and enhance safety in marine environments.

Key advantages of offshore nuclear power