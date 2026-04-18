Hydrocarbons battle brewing offshore California

The restart

In March 2026, the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA), with Energy Secretary Chris Wright issuing a formal order on March 13 directing Sable to restart the full SYU and its pipeline system.

Sable Chairman and CEO Jim Flores welcomed the move, stating: “Sable Offshore is putting California consumers first by increasing domestic supply of crude oil into the California market by approximately 17%.”

As follows:

Platform Harmony: Restarted earlier in 2026; currently producing ~22,000 b/d.

Platform Heritage: BSEE cleared it for restart in early April after safety inspections; expected to add more than 30,000 b/d.

Platform Hondo: Targeted for restart by end of 2Q 2026, with potential for another ~10,000-plus b/d.

Combined potential is 50,000–60,000 b/d once fully online. Oil sales via the Santa Ynez Pipeline began around March 30, 2026. As of April 13, the Department of Transportation’s PHMSA confirmed it was on site last week overseeing safe pipeline operations.

California’s pushback

California officials — including Gov. Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Coastal Commission, and the State Fire Marshal — have strongly opposed the restart. They have denied key state permits, cited lingering safety risks from the 2015 spill, and filed lawsuits arguing the DPA order is an unlawful overreach that violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the Tenth Amendment, and existing state court orders. The litigation is ongoing and could still create delays, even as oil is now flowing.

Looking ahead

No new platforms have been built or approved offshore California in roughly 35–40 years — the last ones were installed in the late 1980s. A handful of other grandfathered platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel and Ventura areas continue modest production but are not seeing major activity.

Longer term, the Trump administration’s draft 2026–2031 OCS leasing program proposes six new lease sales off California, with the first possible in 2027. This would be the first new federal leasing since 1984. BOEM has already begun early environmental reviews, but California has vehemently opposed the plan, and lawsuits are expected.

The immediate story is the SYU restart, enabled by federal action over state objections. The bigger long-term debate will center on potential new federal lease sales off California. But any new E&P efforts remain years away at best and will face massive state and local opposition.